The screening committee of the All Progressives' Congress (APC) has disqualified Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, from contesting in the party's June 22, 2020 primary election.

Obaseki and five other aspirants were screened by the committee earlier this week to validate their credentials and grant them clearance to vie for the party's ticket to contest in the September 19 Edo governorship election.

When the Professor Jonathan Ayuba-led seven-member committee presented its report to the party's National Working Committee on Friday, June 12, the committee said Obaseki and two other candidates were not cleared.

Obaseki's disqualification was due to the committee's judgement that the governor's school leaving certificate and NYSC certificate are defective.

Ayuba said the committee observed that his NYSC certificate bears the name 'Obasek'.

"While this may be an error on the part of the issuing authority, we observed that the aspirant has not taken any step whatsoever to have the anomaly corrected by the issuing authority," the committee chairperson said.

Ayuba said the governor also failed to provide supporting documents that the committee requested during his screening.

The committee said it found it difficult to authenticate Obaseki's NYSC certificate, and, coupled with his defective school leaving certificate, determined that the governor is ineligible to participate in the election.

