ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike
ASUU President made this known while speaking at a press conference at the ASUU national secretariat, Abuja.
The president of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday, May 14, 2024, threatened that the union would go on an industrial action to protest against the absence of governing councils in all federal universities.
Osodeke made this known while speaking at a press conference at the ASUU national secretariat, Abuja.
He said the dissolution of the Governing Councils was against the principles guiding the existing universities.
ASUU also criticised the ‘nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government’ on matters that concern academics in Nigerian Federal Universities.
Details later…
