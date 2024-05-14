ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike

Bayo Wahab

ASUU President made this known while speaking at a press conference at the ASUU national secretariat, Abuja.

National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]
National President, ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

The president of the union, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday, May 14, 2024, threatened that the union would go on an industrial action to protest against the absence of governing councils in all federal universities.

Osodeke made this known while speaking at a press conference at the ASUU national secretariat, Abuja.

He said the dissolution of the Governing Councils was against the principles guiding the existing universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASUU also criticised the ‘nonchalant attitude of the Federal Government’ on matters that concern academics in Nigerian Federal Universities.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike

ASUU threatens to embark on another nationwide strike

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy

Tinubu asks CBN to suspend controversial cybersecurity levy

Nigeria ranks lowest in education budget in West Africa

Nigeria ranks lowest in education budget in West Africa

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Court sets July 15 for judgment in suits against ex-PDP chairman, Secondus

Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct

Delta Assembly suspends lawmaker, Omonade over alleged gross misconduct

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

6 more abducted students from CUSTECH Kogi rescued, 4 still missing

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Banks will soon start deducting cybersecurity levies on your electronic transactions

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80 [Punch Newspapers]

Enugu Band A feeders enjoy reduced tariff from ₦225/kWh to ₦206.80

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Nigeria, KIM Pankyu and President Bola Tinubu [News Tarmac Nigeria]

Korean Ambassador vows to support Nigeria in fighting insecurity

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands [The Eastern Updates]

Anambra PASAN suspends strike for 2 months as Govt addresses demands