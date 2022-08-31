RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Bayo Wahab

Undergraduates who are tired of ASUU strike can now transfer their studentship to UNIOSUN.

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.
Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for over months and the union is not ready to call off the strike anytime soon because the Federal Government has not addressed its demands.

In a statement signed by the union’s president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday, August 29, 2022, ASUU declared the ongoing strike indefinite, saying the government has 'not satisfactorily addressed its demands'.

On the same day, UNIOSUN announced the commencement of the sales of Inter-University Transfer Form for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

In a statement on its website, the university called on graduates that intend to transfer their studentship to visit its website to submit their applications.

The school also urged prospective applicants to forward their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar of Osun State University.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all the prospective applicants intending to transfer their studentship to Osun State University that the University has commenced the sales of Inter-University Transfer Form for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

“Candidates that wish to transfer their studentship to UNIOSUN should visit https://www.uniosun.edu.ng or https://admissions.uniosun.edu.ng to complete and submit their applications. However, they must provide correct information which will be verified accordingly. They are also expected to forward their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar of Osun State University”.

The institution said any student willing to transfer from other public and private Universities to UNIOSUN must transfer into the same course as he/she is studying or any other course, provided he/she satisfies the requirement.

It added that prospective applicants must have a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.5/5.00 as of last session in his/her present University.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

LP reaffirms Edeoga as governorship candidate in Enugu State

LP reaffirms Edeoga as governorship candidate in Enugu State

ASUU gives Nigerian govt fresh condition to end strike

ASUU gives Nigerian govt fresh condition to end strike

Akwa Ibom has no single investment by FG - Udom Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom has no single investment by FG - Udom Emmanuel

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Wike’s suit seeking Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 election for hearing today

Wike’s suit seeking Atiku’s disqualification from 2023 election for hearing today

Nobody can stop my friendship with Wike - Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

Nobody can stop my friendship with Wike - Ortom replies Miyetti Allah

‘We won’t allow you destabilise our party’, PDP Chairman replies Wike’s camp

‘We won’t allow you destabilise our party’, PDP Chairman replies Wike’s camp

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Our ex-official's murder not political - PDP says

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

Tinubu and party chairman are on friendly terms, APC insists

Trending

Deborah Samuel

Deborah Samuel: US honours student murdered over 'blasphemy' in Sokoto

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

BREAKING: FG loses to Abba Kyari in extradition suit

Kashim Shettima at the NBA Conference in Lagos. (PremiumTimes)

Shettima explains why he dressed shabbily to NBA conference

Mr Ahmad AL-Horr, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar in Nigeria.

Qatar woos Nigerian doctors, engineers willing to migrate