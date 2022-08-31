UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike for over months and the union is not ready to call off the strike anytime soon because the Federal Government has not addressed its demands.

In a statement signed by the union’s president, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, on Monday, August 29, 2022, ASUU declared the ongoing strike indefinite, saying the government has 'not satisfactorily addressed its demands'.

On the same day, UNIOSUN announced the commencement of the sales of Inter-University Transfer Form for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

In a statement on its website, the university called on graduates that intend to transfer their studentship to visit its website to submit their applications.

The school also urged prospective applicants to forward their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar of Osun State University.

The statement reads: “This is to inform all the prospective applicants intending to transfer their studentship to Osun State University that the University has commenced the sales of Inter-University Transfer Form for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

“Candidates that wish to transfer their studentship to UNIOSUN should visit https://www.uniosun.edu.ng or https://admissions.uniosun.edu.ng to complete and submit their applications. However, they must provide correct information which will be verified accordingly. They are also expected to forward their Academic Transcripts to the Registrar of Osun State University”.

The institution said any student willing to transfer from other public and private Universities to UNIOSUN must transfer into the same course as he/she is studying or any other course, provided he/she satisfies the requirement.