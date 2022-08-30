No hope for students as ASUU declares comprehensive, indefinite strike

The union said the indefinite strike took effect from 12.01 am following its emergency National Executive Council meeting at the ASUU secretariat in Abuja on Monday, August 29, 2022.

ASUU took the decision six months after the commencement of a nationwide industrial action that has paralysed academic activities in the Nigerian university system.

Why Strike Continues: In a statement signed by its President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday night in Abuja, ASUU said since the ongoing strike started in February, the government has not satisfactorily addressed its demands.

Pulse Nigeria

“In view of the foregoing, and following extensive deliberations on Government’s response to the resolution of 14th February, 2022 so far, NEC concluded that the demands of the Union had not been satisfactorily addressed.

“Consequently, NEC resolved to transmute the roll-over strike to a comprehensive, total, and indefinite strike action beginning from 12.01 a.m. on Monday, 29th August, 2022”.

In the statement titled, ‘ASUU strikes are to save public universities’, the union said it remained focused on the full implementation of the Memorandum of Action signed in December 2020 for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities.

“NEC acknowledged with appreciation past and current efforts by eminent Nigerians and groups to mediate in the lingering crisis.

“Our Union remains open to reasonable engagements as we have always done. However, ASUU remains focused on the full implementation of the 23rd December, 2020 Memorandum of Action for quick restoration of industrial harmony in Nigeria’s public universities”. the union said.

According to ASUU NEC, in the last five and half years, the Federal Government has been engaging ASUU in fruitless and unending negotiations without a display of utmost fidelity.

The union also expressed disappointment in the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu for the deliberate falsehood and misrepresentation of facts aimed at scoring cheap political gains.

“It is disheartening to imagine that a Minister whose responsibility it is to resolve the crisis can overnight turn round to lead in this ignoble enterprise of distorting facts and misleading Nigerians.

“The disdain with which the Minister of Education handled questions about the ongoing ASUU strike at his distasteful Press Conference on Thursday, 18th August, 2022 lends credence to the widespread suspicion that the current Government never believed in saving public universities from the misfortunes that have befallen Nigeria’s public primary and secondary schools,” ASUU said.

On State Universities: ASUU NEC further said the leadership of some state universities are making moves to undermine the struggle in Nigerian universities.

The union argued that state universities across the country benefit from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) that the union fought for some decades ago.

“NEC observed with displeasure that some mischievous Vice-Chancellors and Chairpersons of Governing Councils of State Universities have evolved disingenuous underhand tactics to undermine the current ASUU struggle in their various Universities.

“ASUU struggles are to save Nigerian public universities irrespective of ownership — Federal or State. The Union views with all seriousness the fact that the sanctimonious behaviour of these university administrators and managers does not stop them from accessing yearly grants of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) which ASUU struggles of the 1980s and 1990s brought to life.

Neither did their holier-than-thou attitude keep these invidious individuals from jumping into the next flight to come for project defence each time ASUU struggles had translated into some handsome funds for the revitalization of their universities (hostels, laboratories, workshops, lecture theatres, etc.).