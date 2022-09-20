ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

On Monday, the protesting students blocked the roads that lead to the Murtala International Airport, Ikeja.

The students, whose schools have been shuttered since February defied the heavy downpour in Lagos on Monday to demonstrate their displeasure with the seven-month-old ASUU strike.

The blocking of all access roads to the airport caused gridlock around the Ikeja area of Lagos state and also affected flight operations as airlines were forced to reschedule flights.

To further show their displeasure with the industrial action, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to take their protests to Apapa Ports on Tuesday.

In an interview with ThePunch, the association’s South West Coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said they are tired of staying at home.

“We will be moving to Apapa seaports on Tuesday if the Federal Government refuses to do the needful. Students are tired of staying at home,” Olatunji said.

Last week, Nigerians travelling in and out of Lagos were stranded as the students blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against the strike.