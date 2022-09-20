RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU Strike: Protests continue as students plan to block Apapa Port today

Bayo Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to take their protests to Apapa Ports on Tuesday.

Protesting students blocked access roads to Lagos airports on Monday, September 19, 2022. (Premium Times)
Protesting students blocked access roads to Lagos airports on Monday, September 19, 2022. (Premium Times)

On Monday, the protesting students blocked the roads that lead to the Murtala International Airport, Ikeja.

The students, whose schools have been shuttered since February defied the heavy downpour in Lagos on Monday to demonstrate their displeasure with the seven-month-old ASUU strike.

The blocking of all access roads to the airport caused gridlock around the Ikeja area of Lagos state and also affected flight operations as airlines were forced to reschedule flights.

To further show their displeasure with the industrial action, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to take their protests to Apapa Ports on Tuesday.

In an interview with ThePunch, the association’s South West Coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said they are tired of staying at home.

We will be moving to Apapa seaports on Tuesday if the Federal Government refuses to do the needful. Students are tired of staying at home,” Olatunji said.

Last week, Nigerians travelling in and out of Lagos were stranded as the students blocked the Lagos-Ibadan expressway to protest against the strike.

Meanwhile, the National Industrial Court has said that it would deliver a ruling in an application filed by the Federal Government to seek the order of the court to direct the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

