ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

The students who had earlier threatened to block the Lagos airport to protest against the strike defied the heavy rain in the state on Monday, September 19, 2022, causing gridlock in the Ikeja axis of the state.

While many Lagosians going to work are stranded, officials of the officers of the Lagos State Police Command, RRS operatives, Lagos Airport Police Command are currently on ground to manage the situation.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022.

The union shuttered the public universities across the country to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

Recall that last week, students blocked the Lagos Ibadan expressway to register their displeasure with the 7-month-old strike.

In a statement released at the protest ground, the student said, “There is no point arguing about who is at fault or what is to be done, it is very clear that the rulers underfund education and the Buhari government is failing in its promises to revamp education.

“As it is today, no higher institution in Nigeria is world-class! Yet, our so-called public servants travel all over the world spending billions to send their kids abroad for studies.