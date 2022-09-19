RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ASUU Strike: Lagosians stranded as students block Lagos Airport

Bayo Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since Monday, February 14, 2022.

Students block the road leading to the airport in Lagos to protest over ASUU strike (TheCable)
Students block the road leading to the airport in Lagos to protest over ASUU strike (TheCable)

The students who had earlier threatened to block the Lagos airport to protest against the strike defied the heavy rain in the state on Monday, September 19, 2022, causing gridlock in the Ikeja axis of the state.

While many Lagosians going to work are stranded, officials of the officers of the Lagos State Police Command, RRS operatives, Lagos Airport Police Command are currently on ground to manage the situation.

The union shuttered the public universities across the country to press home their demands from the Federal Government.

Recall that last week, students blocked the Lagos Ibadan expressway to register their displeasure with the 7-month-old strike.

In a statement released at the protest ground, the student said, “There is no point arguing about who is at fault or what is to be done, it is very clear that the rulers underfund education and the Buhari government is failing in its promises to revamp education.

“As it is today, no higher institution in Nigeria is world-class! Yet, our so-called public servants travel all over the world spending billions to send their kids abroad for studies.

The students threatened that if their demands were not meant, they would mobilise and shut down the Presidential Villa.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

