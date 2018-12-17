Seven weeks after public universities have been shut down, the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) are meeting again on Monday, December 17, 2018, to end ongoing ASUU strike.

After several meetings with the leaders of the union, the Federal Government has said that talks with the lecturers have so far been fruitful adding that the strike would soon be called off.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, reportedly said the government is considering some of ASUU’s demands.

He said, “there are areas that are still outstanding which we are going to address on the 17th. We have the issue of shortfall of salaries, that of some federal university workers. ASUU has given a list to the office of the Accountant General.

“We agreed that by Wednesday that the list will be checked to find out really whether those universities were actually paid and they have to be visited and paid the outstanding lecturers there. So, the Accountant General’s office is to come back to us.

“We have also the issue of Earned Academic Allowance and the issue of revitalisation. These are issues of 2009 agreement. We will look into the consideration and we have identified one area of the fund for revitalisation.

“The federal government organs will be contacted and we do expect that we will have some words for ASUU. Same goes for the earned allowances. We will make sure that the issue of the outstanding amounts is handled in a way that all parties will be properly accommodated.”

This is the sixth meeting between the Federal government and the union since ASUU strike started, as all previous meetings ended without concrete resolutions to the problem.

The union announced the strike on Sunday, November 4, 2018, after their National Executive Council meeting held at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State.