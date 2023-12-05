ADVERTISEMENT
ASUU raises alarm over increased resignations in public universities

Ima Elijah

ASUU urges President Tinubu to address pay and conditions of service.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]

Ayo Akinwole, the Chairman of the University of Ibadan Chapter of ASUU, delivered this concerning message on Tuesday, December 05, 2023, in Ibadan. He painted a grim picture of the current state of Nigeria's public universities, highlighting the visible stress and dissatisfaction among poorly compensated lecturers.

"Unless President Bola Tinubu intervenes by revising the conditions of service, including salaries, allowances, and infrastructure, the trend of talented individuals resigning and departing the country will persist. Regrettably, the same government neglecting education is proposing the establishment of 32 additional universities," Prof. Akinwole declared.

The ASUU chairman identified delayed and inadequate pay, unpaid allowances, subpar infrastructure, a lack of respect for the academic community, and a diminishing sense of hope as key factors contributing to the recent surge in lecturers resigning from their positions.

Akinwole dismissed the notion that creating more institutions would solve the ongoing crisis.

"The union has received reports of colleagues resigning monthly due to mistreatment and meager remuneration. Global universities are actively recruiting top-tier talent, and without government intervention to improve conditions of service, retaining the best minds will be an uphill battle," he cautioned.

The ASUU leader shed light on the bureaucratic hurdles faced by university administrators in hiring replacements promptly.

"Vice Chancellors cannot swiftly employ replacements; they must seek approval from Abuja, a process that can take six months to a year or even longer. During this time, the most qualified candidates have accepted positions in countries that value excellence," he lamented.

Furthermore, Prof Akinwole expressed frustration at the interference from higher authorities, stating, "Regrettably, officials from the Ministry of Education to legislators want to dictate university hiring decisions."

