BREAKING: ASUU expresses intent to join NLC's nationwide strike

Ima Elijah

President of ASUU expressed the union's unwavering support for the NLC's directive regarding the impending strike action.

ASUU President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke. [DailyPost]
The strike is scheduled to commence on August 6, 2023, and is geared towards addressing critical concerns that have surfaced in the country.

The NLC's planned two-day warning strike is primarily centered around several pressing issues, including the removal of fuel subsidies, the devaluation of the Nigerian Naira, and allegations of threats made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, concerning the demolition of properties belonging to federal workers in the nation's capital.

President of ASUU, Osedeke Emmanuel, expressed the union's unwavering support for the NLC's directive regarding the impending strike action.

“We are members of NLC, affiliates, therefore if they declare a strike, our members will be part of it,” Emmanuel told The Whistler Newspaper.

It is worth noting that ASUU comprises a significant number of universities across Nigeria, totaling over 81 institutions. These include 43 federal universities and 38 state universities. The potential implications of ASUU's participation in the upcoming strike are substantial and could impact the education sector significantly.

Meanwhile Nigerian banks have declared strike in solidarity with the NLC, begining tomorrow.

