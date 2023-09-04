Nigerian banks announce nationwide strike from Tuesday

The financial institutions have informed the public that financial services will be temporarily unavailable on September 5 and 6, 2023.

This directive has been issued by the National Union of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institution Employees (NUBIFE). The memo, dated September 2, 2023, bears the signature of the union’s General Secretary, Mohammed I. Sheikh.

NUBIFE's decision to call for this strike action aligns with the strike notice previously issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on August 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing their concerns, NUBIFE has accused the federal government of unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of trade unions, diverting attention away from the pressing issues related to the economy.

The notice, which was made public, includes the following statement:

"In accordance with the communique released following the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, all affiliated unions are hereby directed to instruct their members to participate in a two-day service withdrawal, commencing on Tuesday and Wednesday, the 5th and 6th of September 2023.

"This directive has become necessary to draw the government's attention and serve as a warning against undue interference in the internal affairs of unions, rather than addressing the severe economic challenges currently faced by our nation.