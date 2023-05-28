The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Assets Declaration: I’m 10% poorer in last 4 years, says Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

Makinde, who did not make know details of his assets, however, told newsmen that the details would be made known to the public later.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

Makinde made this known on Sunday while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan.

He told them that he submitted his Asset Declaration form at the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) office, situated on State Secretariat, Total Garden Road, on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Makinde, had on assumption of office in 2019, declared N48 billion worth of assets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makinde, who did not make know details of his assets, however, told newsmen that the details would be made known to the public later.

NAN reports that in compliance with Paragraph 11 Part 1 to the fifth schedule of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a governor is mandated to declare his assets at the end of the first tenure.

“By law, I have to do a Declaration of Assets at the end of my first tenure and before assuming office for the next tenure.

“So, I have gone to the CCB office to submit my Assets Declaration form at the end of my first tenure and also my assets at the beginning of the second tenure.

“You are all aware of my Assets Declaration for the first tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can tell you that in the last four years, I’m poorer by 10 to 12 per cent.

“This is because I have not really had the chance to look after my business.

“We have been looking after Oyo State business; so, I’m not surprised that there were losses a bit here and there, but I’m still okay,” Makinde said.

NAN also reports that Makinde’s Deputy, Chief Bayo Lawal, went with the governor to submit his own Assets Declaration form.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of Makinde as the Chief Executive Governor for the second term will come up on Monday at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG confers Nigerian citizenship on 385 foreign nationals

FG confers Nigerian citizenship on 385 foreign nationals

Senate extends implementation of ₦819bn supplementary budget

Senate extends implementation of ₦819bn supplementary budget

Accept whatever court decides - Buhari tells opposition parties

Accept whatever court decides - Buhari tells opposition parties

Assets Declaration: I’m 10% poorer in last 4 years, says Makinde

Assets Declaration: I’m 10% poorer in last 4 years, says Makinde

Read full text of Buhari's farewell broadcast to Nigerians

Read full text of Buhari's farewell broadcast to Nigerians

Osinbajo explains to new citizens what it means to be Nigerian

Osinbajo explains to new citizens what it means to be Nigerian

Buhari apologises for inflicting pain, suffering on Nigerians

Buhari apologises for inflicting pain, suffering on Nigerians

A tragic 3-second moment is how I'll remember Buhari's 8 years as president

A tragic 3-second moment is how I'll remember Buhari's 8 years as president

Pastor Enenche warns witches, wizards coming for Tinubu's inauguration

Pastor Enenche warns witches, wizards coming for Tinubu's inauguration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts