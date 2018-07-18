Arrogance will kill APC in 2019 - Shehu Sani

news

Senator Shehu Sani has said that arrogance will destroy the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

According to the lawmaker, the presidency has closed its doors to those who genuinely want President Buhari to succeed.

Sani also said that the only way for the government to overcome the challenges facing the country is no liaise with Nigerians.

According to Tribune, the Senator said “Well, it is very clear that we should vote for people irrespective of their political affiliation, those who can deliver us out of Egypt and to the promised land. We should move away from that thinking that one political party can solve the problems of Nigeria. The challenge is the crisis and the problems we face as the nation today cannot be addressed without a national consensus and without a collective approach to our national problems.

“In a situation where we think the president has a monopoly of wisdom and the solution to the problems, we are simply deceiving ourselves. President Muhammadu alone cannot solve the problem of Nigeria, it is important for him to be honest and understand that it is also important for the APC to understand that. They must stretch the hands of friendship and cooperation to people irrespective of their political party affiliation and passion because the crisis in this country is so much in dimensional and it requires a national resolve and national unity in order to address it.”

I am still in APC

Senator Sani also said that he has not left the ruling, but added that he is in talks with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I have not yet opted out of the APC but I can confirm we are talking with the PDP and we are talking with the APC and what is pushing us out of the APC is an inherent injustice, marginalisation and inequity that have visited us. We have been treated badly by the party in the last three years but we are appreciating that we have a chairman, in the person of Com. Adams Oshiomhole.

“We are also exploring options for getting out of the party, who remain in the party. So, the issue is still in the discussion. Our decisions will be in a matter of weeks and not in the matter of months where we are going to review whether we will remain in the party or we will go to cross the red sea out of Egypt to the promised land,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Buhari of planning to disrupt the 2019 general elections.

The party also warned that no excuse must be given to stop the general elections in 2019.