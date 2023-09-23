Arrested nurse who injected Mohbad not eligible to practise -Lagos NANNM

This development comes to light following the reactions that trailed the circumstances surrounding the death of the budding artist, who passed away on September 12, 2023.

According to several reports, Mohbad breathed his last on the said day moments after receiving an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse.

This account of the event was also corroborated by the deceased's father, Joseph Aloba, on Thursday, September 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aloba said, “According to what I heard from people, I do not believe in that. The only thing I can think of is maybe this auxiliary nurse that used to treat people which is a very bad idea. I do not know the kind of level the woman is.

“They said they called her to give him an injection and that is a very bad idea and that injection can result in any length. He had wounds but I do not know the kind of wounds he had.”

However, the Lagos State Council of NANNM has disowned the suspect, whose identity is still being kept under wraps.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the association's State Secretary, Toba Odumosu.

NANNM also appealed to the media to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals.

ADVERTISEMENT

While expressing its condolences to the family of the late singer, the council emphasised the need for professionalism in reporting and conducting the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

“The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, expresses its deepest condolences to the family and associates of the late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as we mourn his tragic passing.

“We fully support the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death and urge the relevant authorities to leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice for him.

“However, we must stress the importance of professionalism in reporting and conducting this investigation. NANNM is closely monitoring the situation with keen interest. Our preliminary investigations indicate that the individual reportedly taken into custody by the police for providing care to Mohbad is not a registered Nurse.

“We emphasise the critical need to verify the qualifications and professional status of individuals before labelling them as healthcare professionals,” the statement partly read.

ADVERTISEMENT

NANNM also rued the prevalent situation whereby the Nigerian healthcare system is still facing significant regulatory challenges, which has paved the way for unqualified individuals to perform medical roles for which they are not properly trained.

“In Nigeria, to be recognised as a Nurse, one must complete a rigorous five-year Bachelor of Nursing Science program at a university, followed by an additional year of internship. Alternatively, one can undergo training at an accredited School/College of Nursing and become registered and licensed by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“We wish to clarify that the term ‘Auxiliary Nurse’ has no place within Nigeria’s healthcare system or its laws. An individual is either a qualified Nurse or an unqualified individual performing tasks beyond their competence.

“Furthermore, we call on the investigating authorities and the media to exercise caution and accuracy in their reporting during this investigation. We will not tolerate any misrepresentation of Nurses and the Nursing profession. We demand that all media outlets that inaccurately reported the arrest of a Nurse take immediate corrective action to rectify their stories”, the association added.