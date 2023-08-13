ADVERTISEMENT
Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

News Agency Of Nigeria

The PPRO disclosed also that the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the police to go after the remaining suspects.

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in a statement said Owonikoko was arrested after an operation led by ACP Omosanyi Adeniyi, the Area Commander in Ijebu-Ode.

According to the PPRO, the 33-year-old suspect made a confessional statement which fingered a Police Inspector he simply identified as Ola who he said procured the guns they used to operate.

“Owonikoko was sighted in a Toyota Camry driving into Ijebu-Ode from Ososa and as soon as he sighted the police, he diverted into a close.

“The suspect, who disguised in a Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) uniform and is the mastermind of several nefarious criminal acts, attempted to outsmart the policemen but he was arrested.

“On searching the vehicle he earlier abandoned, a black cellophane bag containing 32 expended cartridges, 78 live cartridges and a locally-fabricated short gun were recovered.

“Also, a search warrant was also executed at his residence

”There, another Magnum pump action riffle, one double barrel shotgun, one locally-fabricated double barrel pistol, stunt pistol chocker, an unregistered silver colour Toyota Camry and Green-coloured Toyota Sienna Bus marked KNN 58 TD Ogun were recovered.

“Others are a liquid chemical, a black beret with insignia of Eiye Confraternity, cannabis, hard drugs, ATM cards, power bank, two Apple wrist watches, two cell phones and poisonous charm were also recovered,” she said.

The PPRO disclosed also that the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, had ordered the police to go after the remaining suspects.

She stated that the Ijebu-Ode Area Command has continued to raise the bar in crime-fighting, and that the Commissioner of Police remained committed to ridding the state of criminals.

Odutola added that the suspect and exhibits would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for profiling and forensic examination.

