Army warns Shiites, says "We don't have rubber bullets"

news

The defence headquarters of the Nigerian Army has cautioned the members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) to be ready to face the consequences if they insist on taking on the military.

This follows the clashes that happened in Abuja last week where some members of the movement were killed by soldiers during protests. Many people, including four soldiers, also sustained injuries.

During an Interview on the Osasu Show with Osasu Igbinedion, Army spokesperson, Brigadier General John Agim, denied allegations that the military was sent to disrupt the procession of the movement, saying those accusing the military wanted to paint it bad.

He said, "There are different narratives out there that are not correct. It is not true that the military is being used to stop the Shi'ites from their normal procession.

"Right from 2015, we have been hearing about the issue of Shi’ites and the military. It has never been that the military was sent to stop whatever thing they are doing.

"The problem emanates from the philosophy that guides the movement. The clash that you see, in fact three times now, is that the Shi'ites obstruct the military from doing their job. They are a law unto themselves. They do anything.

"They are supposed to be a religious organisation. Where did they get those arms and ammunition? This was how Boko Haram started, in fact, it was not even as serious as this. The narrative is being given by an international community and it is very simple. They want to make the military look unprofessional.

"They have the right to protest. But when you protest, protest lawfully. Anybody that does not obey the laws of the land should be sanctioned."

Military warns IMN to act according to the constitution

When asked why the Shi'ites have been asked to obey the law even though the federal government has refused to obey a court order to release their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky, Agim stressed that the group should tackle their problem with the government constitutionally rather than attacking the military . He warned that there are consequences if the group insists on taking the military.

He said, "We don't have rubber bullets when we are sent on assignments. So, if any organisation that is not happy with the government want to take on the military, then they should be ready for the consequence;

"Whatever the problem of the Shi'ites with the federal government, let them take it constitutionally. You take on any military in the world and you will be taken down" he said.

The army spokesperson also expressed his disappointment with the judiciary in the fight against corruption. He said the third arm of government has not done enough in that regard making reference to the notorious kidnapper, Evans, who was arrested last year and is yet to be sanctioned.