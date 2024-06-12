ADVERTISEMENT
Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents are advised to report any breach of security to the division’s headquarters.

Army advises Kaduna residents near shooting range to stay calm during training [Vanguard News]
Army advises Kaduna residents near shooting range to stay calm during training

The acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, of the division, Lt.-Col. Musa Yahaya advised in a statement issued in Kaduna. Yahaya also advised the residents to report any breach of security to the division’s Headquarters.

He said, “1 Division Training School will conduct its final field Training Exercise for Basic Battle Course 7, within its training area around the schools’ premises in Dalet Cantonment from June 24 -28.”

According to him, the exercise is designed to test the students’ shooting ability and physical fitness which will ascertain their preparedness for a real-life battle.

“The Field Training Exercise will include the use of blank ammunition and pyrotechnics to simulate real-time battle situations both in the day and at night.

“Formations, Units and locals living around the Division Training School will observe tactical drills which involve firing blank ammunition and pyrotechnics during this period.

“Residents in the neighbouring Formation, Units and locals are therefore advised not to panic and go about their normal daily routine activities without fear.

“We sincerely apologise to communities around Dalet Barracks and plead for their understanding during the period of the exercise," Yahaya said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

Don't panic, shooting is training exercise - Army urges residents to stay calm

