APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering

Nurudeen Shotayo

Ododo recently secured victory at the Supreme Court following litigations that trailed his emergence as Kogi State Governor.

On Friday, August 24, 2024, the main opposition governors converged for the PDP Governors Forum Gala Night, hosted by the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, after the Forum’s meeting held in Jalingo, the state capital earlier in the day.

According to a post on his X account on Saturday, Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, said the gala was to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Taraba State.

The caption accompanied some pictures, one of which Ododo, elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was seen flanked by the PDP governors.

“Yesterday, after our @OfficialPDPNig Governors Forum meeting, @GovAgbuKefas hosted a vibrant Gala Night showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Taraba.

"From the colourful displays to the captivating performances, it was truly a night to remember. Thank you, Taraba, for your warm hospitality,” Fintiri's post read.

APC's Gov Ododo sparks social media reactions after attending PDP Govs gathering
Pulse Nigeria

The development piqued the curiosity of many Nigerians who observed that the Kogi Governor didn't only attend the event but also donned the same outfit as the opposition governors.

They even found it more puzzling considering that the event happened a few hours after Ododo secured victory at the Supreme Court in the litigations that trailed his election as Governor.

Reacting to the post, an X user, @PrinceOfIgala, said: “Is that not Ododo, who got the Supreme Court judgement yesterday? I will be glad if that is Ododo who got Supreme Court judgment yesterday I am seeing there. @officialABAT how market?

@hon_Asadiq reacted by saying, “What brought Ododo here please?,” while @Ayotund1 wrote, “Ododo dey PDP be that o.”

@oil_shaeikh wrote, “Is that not Gov Ododo”, @mashaallahujada simply quipped, “Hmm, Kogi State Governor Usman Ododo.”

Ododo dedicates Supreme Court victory to Tinubu
Pulse Nigeria
Pulse reports that Ododo dedicated his victory to God Almighty and President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening the judiciary to perform its duties without fear or favour.

Recall that the apex court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by the Social Democratic Party candidate, Muritala Ajaka, challenging Ododo’s victory in the Kogi State governorship election.

Ajaka had contested the result by the Independent National Electoral Commission after the November 11, 2023 election, which produced APC’s Ododo as the winner.

After his petition was dismissed at the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, Ajaka proceeded to the Supreme Court where he lost in a unanimous decision of a five-member panel of the apex court.

