Kogi Gov, Ododo dedicates Supreme Court election victory to God, Tinubu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ododo urged the opposition candidates to work with him to move Kogi forward.

Tinubu receives Uzodinma, Ododo over governorship poll victory in Imo, Kogi [Presidency]

Ododo, while addressing journalists in Abuja after the judgment on Friday, commended the apex court for withstanding intimidation and upholding the wish of the people of the state.

“I feel elated not just because of our victory but about how the judiciary held onto the point of law and ensured justice in this matter. The judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“They were threatened, they were called names, they were intimidated, but they have held onto the point of law.

“This victory is not about me but for the people who trooped out on Nov. 11, 2023, to vote,” Ododo said.

He also dedicated his victory to God Almighty and President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening the judiciary to perform its duties without fear or favour.

Fielding questions from journalists on his expectations before the judgment, Ododo said there was nothing to be afraid of because he won the election.

“The election was conducted credibly and transparently. In the history of Kogi, it was the most peaceful election, and we won,” he said.

Ododo added that despite the litigation, his team was not distracted from delivering good governance to the people of Kogi.

“I was elected as the chief servant of the state to serve the people, and as such, my team and I remain committed to the reason why we were elected, so it has never distracted me,” he said.

He, however, extended an olive branch to opposition parties and their candidates, especially Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He urged the opposition candidates to work with him to move Kogi forward.

“We have always extended the olive branch to them to join us to move Kogi forward.

“Kogi remains our state, and we want to come together to discuss the affairs of the state.

“It is not a personal fight; it is a contestation to hold power on behalf of the people, to serve them.

“It is not proper to stop a child from coming to his house. Our philosophy is to build the APC to win the election,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

