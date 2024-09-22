ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN reports that Edo residents voted on Saturday to elect a new governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election
APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

Recommended articles

As of the time of this report, collation of results for the election was yet to commence.

The two political parties were frontline in the off-cycle election held in the state on Saturday with 17 candidates jostling for the top job.

Supporters of the parties faced each other, chanting different triumphant songs to indicate their victory at the poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operatives of the joint security agencies including the police and the military had a herculean task maintaining law and order between the groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramat Park is about 700 metres from the INEC office in Benin.

The APC supporters who converged at the centre of the park set up electronic gadgets and danced to the reeling music.

NAN reports that Edo residents voted on Saturday to elect a new governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The election was conducted under tight security.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

INEC frowns on overnight invasion of Benin office by Obaseki, APC officials

INEC frowns on overnight invasion of Benin office by Obaseki, APC officials

PDP announces results of Edo election, Ighodalo beating APC's Okpebholo

PDP announces results of Edo election, Ighodalo beating APC's Okpebholo

Emeka Offor Foundation donates ₦200m, ₦38m worth items to Borno flood victims

Emeka Offor Foundation donates ₦200m, ₦38m worth items to Borno flood victims

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Edo poll: Police walk Obaseki out after storming INEC office in middle of night

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Transportation university matriculates 478 pioneer students

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Edo election: INEC to investigate allegation of wrong figures in results sheets

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

Declare state of emergency on Zamfara over insecurity, APC tells Tinubu

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

IReV results show Akpata has been knocked out of Edo governorship contest

Pulse Sports

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Victor Osimhen reaches 5 MILLION followers on Instagram hours after impressive Galatasaray debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu loses talented 18-year-old Nigerian youth international

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

We didn't frustrate Dangote Refinery - NNPC

Abuja motorists selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Nigerian Army on patrol (Head Topics)

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident