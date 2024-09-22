APC, PDP supporters jubilating ahead of final result of Edo election

As of the time of this report, collation of results for the election was yet to commence.

The two political parties were frontline in the off-cycle election held in the state on Saturday with 17 candidates jostling for the top job.

Supporters of the parties faced each other, chanting different triumphant songs to indicate their victory at the poll.

Operatives of the joint security agencies including the police and the military had a herculean task maintaining law and order between the groups.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ramat Park is about 700 metres from the INEC office in Benin.

The APC supporters who converged at the centre of the park set up electronic gadgets and danced to the reeling music.

NAN reports that Edo residents voted on Saturday to elect a new governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.