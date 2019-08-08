Hours after the Federal High Court granted the State Security Service permission to detain Omoyele Sowore for 45 days, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has justified his arrest.

Recall that the Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the February 2019 presidential election, was arrested on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 1 am by men of the State Security Service over his call for a protest tagged #RevolutionNow.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the ruling party described Sowore’s arrest as legal and timely.

The party also accused the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of sponsoring ‘unpatriotic elements, who would rather bring our country down for being rejected at the polls’.

The statement reads: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) calls on Nigerians to reject the toxic messages and criminal antics of some individuals and partisans who have embarked on a campaign of calumny against the government and are calling for a forceful takeover of government. They are cowards and enemies of Nigeria.”

“Predictably, some desperate individuals, sore losers, and their sympathisers are acting in vain trying to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians. Of course, the disgruntled presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Atiku Abubakar is expectedly the patron and cheerleader of the unpatriotic elements who would rather bring our country down for being rejected at the polls.

“The desperate attempt to politicise a legitimate action by the security agencies and futile effort to spread falsehood to create chaos in the country are clearly irresponsible actions.

“We call on Nigerians to look at the issue of Sowore’s arrest dispassionately devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments being propagated by these individuals. Sowore arrived the country recently and openly threatened a revolution against a constitutionally recognised and legitimate government.

“Should the DSS and other security services have dismissed the declaration and the underlying implications as a non- issue? No intelligence/security agency worth its calling takes issues like this with levity.

“Nigeria is not a banana republic, we are a country with a democratically-elected government, governed by laws. Our laws are clear on Sowore’s actions. It is treason. No one should be allowed to get away with any attempt to destabilize this country.”

“From elections to governance and general conduct, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has demonstrated its adherence and defence of the rule of law over politics and sundry interests,” APC said.

“Again, on the safety of Nigerians, the current government has been decisive in addressing any action that threatens the country’s unity, peace, and our democracy. Sowore’s arrest is another testament to our unshaken resolve in this regard.

“Finally, the effects of instability being championed by these cowards and enemies of Nigeria are disastrous. The same proponents of a forceful takeover will be the first to flee the country with their loved ones while the ordinary Nigerian suffers the disastrous consequences.”

Also, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole has criticised Sowore for allegedly planning a revolution five months after he lost at the polls.

He said the publisher cum politician should not have participated in the 2019 elections if he wanted a revolution.