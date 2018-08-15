APC has impoverished many Nigerians - Sule Lamido

news

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has succeeded in impoverishing Nigerians.

According to Daily Post, the former Governor also alleged that massive corruption is going on the Presidential Villa.

Lamido said this in Kogi state where he went to speak with PDP members on his desire to run for President in 2019.

He said “I was ashamed when I entered Kogi State. When I look into the eyes of many Kogites and Nigerians, it was clearly written in their faces that all is not well.

“They said they are fighting corruption in this government which is not true. I can tell you that there is massive corruption at the Presidential Villa.

“What our party succeeded in building for our nation Nigeria in the last 16 years is currently under threat, all because of the APC-led government.

“PDP remains the party to contend with come 2019. The party respects the rights of every Nigerians unlike what we are having now.”

Lamido speaks on Akpabio’s defection

Lamido recently told newsmen that Senator Godswill Akpabio left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he was scared.

The former Governor also alleged that Senator Akpabio was shown some documents that scared him.

Sule Lamido has constantly criticised President Buhari’s fight against corruption.