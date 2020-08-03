APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yekini Nabena, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday while felicitating with the deputy Senate president on his 57th birthday.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) joins family, friends and associates in celebrating the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on his 57th birthday.

“Undoubtedly, Sen. Omo-Agege has been exemplary and has distinguished himself in his private and public life.

“His doggedness, courage and sincerity of purpose in pursuing patriotic causes should be emulated by all, particularly the younger generations.

“As Deputy Senate President, the party notes with pride the team play and cooperation Sen. Omo-Agege has exhibited in joining hands with the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and other principal officers to steer the affairs of the 9th Senate,’’ Nabena stated.

According to him, this partnership and synergy have resulted in the Senate leadership enjoying cross-partisan support, which has equally translated to long-sought cordial and functional Legislative-Executive relations.

“Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries with both arms of the government working in tandem to execute the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly, achieve good governance and deliver dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

“As the leader of the APC in the South-South region, the distinguished Sen. Omo-Agege has continued to entrench the party in the region by carrying party stakeholders along, marketing and endearing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration to the good people of the south-south.

“The party prays that the Almighty God continue to grant the Obarisi of Urhobo Land good health and wisdom in dedicated service to the party and nation,’’ party’ spokesman said.