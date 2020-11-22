Mr Yekini Nabena, the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, gave the charge in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is a dark day for the APC family, we condole with the late Shekwo’s immediate family, the governor of Nasarawa, Abdullahi Sule, the State Working Committee, the party’s supporters and members over the killing.

“We urge a thorough investigation by the police and other relevant security service to quickly fish out the sponsors and perpetrators of this evil,” Nabena said.

He stressed that the perpetrators should be made to face the full weight of the law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shekwo was abducted from his residence in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday night and found dead on Sunday.