Angry youths set INEC office ablaze in Benue over bandit attacks

News Agency Of Nigeria

There were no casualties recorded but the building was extensively damaged.

INEC confirmed this in a statement issued by Sam Olumekun, the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee in Abuja.

Olumekun said that a report from INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Benue, Prof. Sam Egwu, stated that the incident occurred at 2 pm on Wednesday.

He said that the office was set on fire by youths in the area protesting against the activities of bandits in the area.

“Although no casualties were recorded, the building has been extensively damaged.

“Office furniture and other movable and immovable materials, including 10 electric generators, 300 ballot boxes and 270 voting cubicles, were destroyed in the attack,” Olumekun said.

He said that the attention of security agencies had been drawn to the incident and had already deployed their personnel to the area.

