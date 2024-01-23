ASHIA partners Anambra Govt to offer free health insurance for children with sickle cell disorder

Dr Simeon Onyemaechi, Managing Director, ASHIA, said this during the registration of no fewer than 20 children living with sickle cell disorder in his office in Awka on Tuesday. Onyemaechi, represented by Dr Ngozika Ifediora, State Officer of the agency, said that managing sickle cell could be financially draining for parents and adults who are sickle cell patients.

“The agency is happy to lend a helping hand in shouldering the financial burden associated with managing the health challenges of sickle cell disorder.

“ASHIA will continue to support children living with sickle cell disorder in the state,” he said.

Earlier, Aisha Edward-Maduagwu, Director of Sickle Cell Orphanage and Underprivileged Home in Agulu, described sickle cell disorder as a genetic disorder which caused a mishap to the shape of the red blood cell.

This, she said, gave it a sickle shape and the disruption in the shape was responsible for many complications associated with the disorder. According to the director, due to the complications of sickle cell disorder, people living with sickle cell require constant care, which involves an excessive financial cost.

“The management of sickle cell requires routine drugs, frequent medical checkups, routine blood tests, emergency hospitalisations for painful crisis and other health issues.

“This is why health insurance is required to support the management of this disorder.

“We appreciate the state governor, the state commissioner for health and Dr Simeon Onyemaechi for their magnanimity towards children with special needs.

