ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

News Agency Of Nigeria

The growing number of cases of child abuse by their guardians and caregivers is worrisome.

Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]
Dr Nonye Soludo [DAILY TIMES Nigeria]

Recommended articles

Soludo who appealed to Awka, said that such underage children were vulnerable and should be learning the basics of life, rather than being sent out to face uncertain environments and conditions.

She said the growing number of cases of child abuse by their guardians and caregivers was worrisome. According to her, the trend of abuse can be reversed, if parents can resist the temptation of giving out their children as help for whatever reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wonder why a child who can barely bathe himself or herself should be sent out to do major chores in another woman’s house.

“Children at an early stage of life should be learning from their parents and not their guardians.

“Parents’ primary responsibility should be to take care of their children, teach them the values of life and how to be the best in whatever they do.

“Giving your children out at an early stage of life is selling them out to slavery and danger,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soludo identified economic hardship faced by families as one of the reasons parents give out their children as maids. She, however, said there was no justification for sending a child away when he or she should be in the care of the parents. The governor’s wife advised parents to be mindful of who they give their children to.

“Parents should take time to study the temperaments of their child’s guardian, and always check up on the child to ascertain his or her welfare and comfort.

“I’m committed to the fight against child and women abuse in the state, and no abuser, trafficker and those who have no respect for human dignity will be spared.

“I’m also appealing to our people to report any case of child abuse within their communities to the appropriate authorities,” Soludo added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Jimoh Ibrahim says Akeredolu’s death will boost his chances of becoming Gov of Ondo

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Elisha Abbo given ultimatum to prove bribery allegations or face legal action

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

Senator Yari awards university scholarships to 60 secondary school leavers in Zamfara

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

I allowed my daughters marry them – Ndume denies allegations of Yoruba hatred

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

Lagos Police arrest 18-year-old most wanted traffic robber in Ijora Badia

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

NAFDAC arrests 3 hawkers, seizes substandard drugs worth ₦250,000 in Kaduna

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Cross River Assembly amends bill to address discrepancies in Assembly Service Commission

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Ebonyi residents switch to charcoal amid rising cooking gas prices

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development. [Channels TV}

I approved relocation of FAAN headquarters to Lagos, not Tinubu  —  Keyamo

Vice President Kashim Shettima [Presidency]

VP Shettima's stepmother, Hauwa Kormi passes away at 69

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Aiyedatiwa approves ₦1bn for construction of UNIMED Senate building

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo. [Twitter:lABOURp]

Petrol marketers write Soludo again over ₦900m debt owed members in Anambra