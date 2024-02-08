Giving kids out as house helps is selling them to slavery, danger - Soludo's wife urges parents

Soludo who appealed to Awka, said that such underage children were vulnerable and should be learning the basics of life, rather than being sent out to face uncertain environments and conditions.

She said the growing number of cases of child abuse by their guardians and caregivers was worrisome. According to her, the trend of abuse can be reversed, if parents can resist the temptation of giving out their children as help for whatever reason.

“I wonder why a child who can barely bathe himself or herself should be sent out to do major chores in another woman’s house.

“Children at an early stage of life should be learning from their parents and not their guardians.

“Parents’ primary responsibility should be to take care of their children, teach them the values of life and how to be the best in whatever they do.

“Giving your children out at an early stage of life is selling them out to slavery and danger,” she said.

Soludo identified economic hardship faced by families as one of the reasons parents give out their children as maids. She, however, said there was no justification for sending a child away when he or she should be in the care of the parents. The governor’s wife advised parents to be mindful of who they give their children to.

“Parents should take time to study the temperaments of their child’s guardian, and always check up on the child to ascertain his or her welfare and comfort.

“I’m committed to the fight against child and women abuse in the state, and no abuser, trafficker and those who have no respect for human dignity will be spared.