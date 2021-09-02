"While it is the hope of government that all residents would take ample advantage of this law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention.

"Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance," Governor Akeredolu said on Tuesday, August 31.

Amotekun operatives have been conveying the seized cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure.

It is unclear what will become of all the seized cows, at the time of reporting.

In May, governors in Nigeria's southern region banned open grazing of cattle in their domains and declared that legislation and enforcement of the ban will kick off in September.

Open grazing of cattle has become a thorny, hot button, political issue in Nigeria, amid bloody and fatal clashes between nomadic herders and crop farmers.