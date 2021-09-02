The Ondo State chapter of southwest security outfit, Amotekun, has ben taking hundreds of cows into custody, hours after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu signed a law that bans open grazing of cattle in the state.
Amotekun has been busy arresting cows since anti-open grazing law was signed in Ondo
Southern governors continue their war with a presidency that is predisposed to open grazing.
"While it is the hope of government that all residents would take ample advantage of this law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention.
"Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance," Governor Akeredolu said on Tuesday, August 31.
Amotekun operatives have been conveying the seized cows to their headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure.
It is unclear what will become of all the seized cows, at the time of reporting.
In May, governors in Nigeria's southern region banned open grazing of cattle in their domains and declared that legislation and enforcement of the ban will kick off in September.
Open grazing of cattle has become a thorny, hot button, political issue in Nigeria, amid bloody and fatal clashes between nomadic herders and crop farmers.
President Muhammadu Buhari and his team have repeatedly voiced their disapproval of the resolution of the governors, with the president insistent on reopening old grazing routes that have since been overtaken by events and infrastructure.
