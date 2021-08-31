Akeredolu outlaws open grazing of cattle in Ondo with new law

The governor signed the Anti-Grazing Bill into law on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

He said the law is aimed at combating the needless herders-farmers crisis that has disrupted peace in the state.

The 65-year-old stressed that the law is not unfairly targeting anyone, and assured that it will engender better relations between residents in the state.

"While it is the hope of Government that all residents would take an ample advantage of this law to enhance our socio-economic well being in Ondo State, compliance of same shall be given the utmost attention.

"Government shall pursue with vigour, through lawful means, to ensure strict compliance," the governor said.

Tuesday's signing of the law is in line with the resolution of the Southern Governors' Forum last month to have an anti-open grazing law in place before September.

The ban on open grazing across the southern region was first announced in May, with governors citing security concerns.

Conflict between herders and farmers caused by open grazing has led to the death of hundreds of people and displacement of thousands from their local communities.

Governors noted with concern the incursion of armed herders and criminal bandits into the south, escalating insecurity that has hampered citizens from living their normal lives.

The governors said development and population growth has put pressure on limited land resources, increasing the prospects of conflict with nomadic herders.