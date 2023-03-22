ADVERTISEMENT
Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents

News Agency Of Nigeria

Amotekun says the suspect has pleaded for forgiveness after admitting to acting in an unruly manner and causing unrest in the community.

Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents. [Autojosh]
Amotekun arrests suspected hoodlum terrorising Osun residents. [Autojosh]

In a statement, the Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, Retired Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following complaints by residents of Ikoyi-Ile.

“A complaint was lodged at our Isokan Local Government command that the suspect unleashed an attack on residents of the town with cutlass and charms.

“Our operatives immediately swung into action and the suspect was apprehended,” he said.

Adewinmbi added that during interrogation, the suspect admitted to acting in an unruly manner and causing unrest in the community, thereafter pleading for forgiveness.

The Amotekun commander, however, said the suspect had been handed over to the police for subsequent investigation and possible prosecution.

He said the law frowns at any form of crime and that the law would take its full course an anyone caught or arrested committing a crime in the state.

He applauded residents that had been assisting the corps with information, saying the information has been helping the corps to act accordingly, curbing crimes and arresting criminal suspects.

He, however, stressed that security is the duty of all, tasking residents to be vigilant and always report suspected criminal persons or activities to the nearest security operatives around them.

