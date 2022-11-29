Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

What happened: Aminu, who has allegedly sustained injuries from the said torture, was reportedly arrested and detained over a Twitter post accusing the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, of feeding fat on poor people’s money.

The arrest and detention of undergraduate is currently generating reactions and controversies in the media space.

What NANS said: NANS in a statement issued by its President, Usman Umar Barambu said despite sustaining injuries, Aminu Aminu has no access to proper medical attention where he is being detained at the Wuse Zone 2, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said, “Aminu Adamu Mohammed had sustained various injuries and has not accessed any proper medical attention, hence we call on the Police as a matter of national interest and urgency, release Aminu unconditionally or be prepared to face Nigerian Students”.

Pulse Nigeria

The statement read: “On 18th November 2022, the police from Abuja tracked Aminu to the Federal University Dutse and picked him up without any written/verbal invitation or informing the school management or his family.

“Aminu was taken straight to the presidential villa and he was allegedly brutalized, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Haj. Aisha Buhari, after which he was unlawfully detained in a police facility at Wuse Zone II to date.

“I with our team of lawyers met with Aminu at the police facility and he confirmed the incident to me. Until now, Aminu has not been arraigned by any competent court of law or granted bail by the police."