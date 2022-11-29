RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aminu Adamu maltreated in detention, no medical attention – NANS raises alarm

Ima Elijah

The arrest and detention of undergraduate is currently generating reactions and controversies in the media space.

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has raised an alarm over the alleged torture of that Aminu Adamu Mohammed, a student of the Federal University Dutse Jigawa who was arrested and detained by the Nigeria Police.

What happened: Aminu, who has allegedly sustained injuries from the said torture, was reportedly arrested and detained over a Twitter post accusing the First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, of feeding fat on poor people’s money.

What NANS said: NANS in a statement issued by its President, Usman Umar Barambu said despite sustaining injuries, Aminu Aminu has no access to proper medical attention where he is being detained at the Wuse Zone 2, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said, “Aminu Adamu Mohammed had sustained various injuries and has not accessed any proper medical attention, hence we call on the Police as a matter of national interest and urgency, release Aminu unconditionally or be prepared to face Nigerian Students”.

The statement read: “On 18th November 2022, the police from Abuja tracked Aminu to the Federal University Dutse and picked him up without any written/verbal invitation or informing the school management or his family.

“Aminu was taken straight to the presidential villa and he was allegedly brutalized, beaten, maltreated and humiliated by the Police on the orders of Haj. Aisha Buhari, after which he was unlawfully detained in a police facility at Wuse Zone II to date.

“I with our team of lawyers met with Aminu at the police facility and he confirmed the incident to me. Until now, Aminu has not been arraigned by any competent court of law or granted bail by the police."

What you should know: The FCT Police Command has denied the arrest of one 'Aminu Mohammed a 500 level student of the Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state'. When contacted on the development Public Relations Officer of FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh told reporters she was not aware of the student’s arrest by the Police Command.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

