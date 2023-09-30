ADVERTISEMENT
Allocation of bed spaces to students yet to begin - UNILAG

News Agency Of Nigeria

The school management said information on the cost of bed spaces, for instance, can be found on the university's website.

University of Lagos (UNILAG)
University of Lagos (UNILAG)

This is contained in a statement by Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, Head, Communication Unit of the institution, issued to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

“Information making the rounds in some sections of the media is that the university has commenced allocating bed spaces to students in all the halls of residence for the 2023/2024 academic session.

“We therefore hereby wish to bring to the attention of students, parents and guardians that this is not true as we have yet to commence.

“Kindly disregard any information suggesting otherwise.

“Please note for the avoidance of doubt, that allocation of bed spaces only comes up after students ballot for such spaces, and the balloting process has not commenced, nor has the date for the process been announced.

“Therefore, contrary to rumours insinuating that payment for hostel accommodation has been suspended, no payment whatsoever has been received and hence, no receipt issued.

”The management of the university kindly implores all its stakeholders to only rely on the official communication channels of the institution, such as its Information Flash, the UNILAG website, http://www.unilag.edu.ng for authentic information,” Alaga-Ibraheem stated.

She listed other social media accounts of the university, @UnilagNigeria on Facebook, LinkedIn, X, Instagram, TikTok, Threads and YouTube, as platforms for announcements, notices or updates, regarding fees, policies, or any other information relating to the institution.

According to her, information on the cost of bed spaces, for instance, can be found on the university’s website.

