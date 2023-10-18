Alleged Rigging: Tinubu's men reached out to me for dialogue - Babachir Lawal

Lawal, a former National Vice Chairman, North East, of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and strong backer of Tinubu, parted ways with the President shortly before the election over the controversial Muslim-Muslim ticket.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Lawal claimed that Peter Obi of the Labour Party was the rightful winner of the February 25 poll.

Basing his claims on data from independent sources, the former SGF said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, finished second in the contest while Tinubu finished a distant third.

“Available factual data as aggregated from several independent sources indicate that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second. Bola came a distant third in the number of votes scored,” Lawal's statement partly read.

He noted that recent events have confirmed his suspicions that Tinubu was not qualified to run for the election in the first place, asking the President to resign to prevent public humiliation and embarrassment.

In another statement on Wednesday, Lawal lambasted the ruling party and its spokesman, Felix Morka, following the latter's response on Tuesday.

Morka, in response to Lawal's statement, had said the former SGF's comments were irrational and lacking in basic human reasoning.

But Lawal offered his sympathies to the APC spokesman, saying he was doing the job of a slave. While insisting that Obi won the election, he said, “The thief knows who stole the item.”

