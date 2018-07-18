Allegation against Kemi Adeosun an attack on Yorubas – ODI

news

The Oduduwa Development Initiatives (ODI) has said that the allegations of certificate forgery levelled against the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun is an attack on Yorubas.

Premium Times had earlier reported that Adeosun failed to participate in the mandatory NYSC schemeafter completing her university education in London.

The report also stated that the minister forged her NYSC exemption certificate.

According to the report, Adeosun’s certificate of exemption, dated September 9, 2009, was signed by Yusuf Bomoi, a former Director-General of the corps, who had stepped down from the NYSC eight months earlier in January.

Speaking further on the allegation, the President of ODI, Olasumbo Akinyele said the allegation is aimed at destroying the minister’s image.

“It is a pity that some persons beclouded with ethnic judgment, treachery, and a high disposition to pulling down any person perceived to be a stumbling block to their despotic agenda are at it again with the sole aim of dragging the person of Kemi Adeosun to disrepute.

“Kemi Adeosun is a beloved daughter of Yoruba land that has proven the worth of her experience which is visible in the way she has manned the economy that was collapsing until her appointment.

“This concern has generated a lot of agitations, consequently the group, based on our objectives to support our own who is doing well in her chosen career gathered here to register our displeasure on the NYSC exemption letter imbroglio.

“We considered it pertinent to make our position known to the Nigerian populace that the Oduduwa Development Initiatives will not tolerate any attempt by any group or persons to bring to disrepute our sisters hard earned reputation,” he added.

Adeosun gets int’l job

Despite the certificate forgery allegation, Kemi Adeosun was recently elected to head the board of African Export-Import Bank.

Adeosun was elected during the annual general meeting and 25th anniversary of AFREXIMBANK in Abuja.