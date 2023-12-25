Alex Otti wants Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu amid struggling economy

He highlighted issues such as surging inflation, a substantial debt profile and high unemployment that Tinubu faced upon taking office.

“Tinubu came in at a difficult time when inflation was close to 30%, the national debt almost $40 billion, and unemployment close to 33.3%.

“The President has been very courageous, unifying the exchange rate and removing fuel subsidy which had become a scam and costing the nation a lot of money,” Otti said.

The governor said that the positive aspects of these policies would soon transform into reducing poverty among over 60% of the population.

“Those policies are good but they come with their negative sides. They come with challenges for an economy where over 60% of the population is living below the poverty line.

“So, it’s not going to be easy immediately but I believe that if we are patient and if we go through the policies without compromising, over time, things will turn around,” he said.

Otti also commended Tinubu for authorising the commencement of reconstruction work on the failed portion of the Port Harcourt – Enugu Expressway.

He reported progress in the reconstruction work and expressed confidence that the road would soon be opened for road users, significantly reducing travel time from Port Harcourt to Aba.

“Our partnership with the Federal Government to bring development to the people is at different levels, including through the National Economic Council and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.