Alex Otti terminates all revenue enforcement appointments

Ima Elijah

Alex Otti, announces termination of revenue enforcement appointments.

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti [Twitter:Imran]

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Governor's Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, on Tuesday, June 06, 2023.

The termination of these appointments comes into immediate effect, and those individuals affected are instructed to promptly return all government property in their possession to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internally Generated Revenue and Digital Transformation.

The government's decision is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of revenue collection processes within the state. As part of the ongoing efforts to address these matters, the Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue will provide further guidance on the government's plans.

This latest development is part of the broader efforts by the Abia State Government to ensure a more organised and accountable revenue generation system.

By implementing these measures, the government intends to promote a conducive business environment and foster sustainable economic growth in the state.

