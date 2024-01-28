ADVERTISEMENT
Alex Otti inspects Port Harcourt road, expresses satisfaction with progress

News Agency Of Nigeria

Otti disclosed that Ndoki Road, in addition to several other roads in Aba, was being handled through direct labour by the Abia State Ministry of Works.

Alex Otti inspects Port Harcourt road, expresses satisfaction with progress
Alex Otti inspects Port Harcourt road, expresses satisfaction with progress

Addressing residents shortly after the inspection in Aba, Otti urged them to cooperate with the contractors, adding that building a cordial relationship with them would encourage the completion of the job in record time.

“The contractor has also told me that you people have been very kind to them, giving them water, giving them drinks and some of you are cooking and bringing to them.

“This is the way it should be. If you cooperate with the government, the government will cooperate with you,” he added.

The governor also urged the residents to imbibe good sanitary habits and desist from practising indiscriminate disposal of waste.

He charged the residents to dissociate themselves from any practice capable of sabotaging the government’s efforts to rebuild Abia.

“So, one more thing I would like to plead with our people because this road has been in disuse for a long time and people have been used to littering everywhere.

“So I want to appeal to you in advance because as we complete these roads, we are not going to tolerate litter.

“So we are providing bins for households so you will have somewhere to drop your litter and then we will come twice in a day to cart them away,” he said.

Otti promised that the Ndoki Road would be completed before the end of the year, adding that there would be a significant difference on the road before the rainy season starts.

He further said Ndoki Road would be linked to Good Morning Market the Old Court and other adjourning streets.

He called on potential investors to consider investing in Aba, adding that it would enhance the economic development of the state.

Otti also said that Omuma Road would be dualised and linked to the Old Express, Cemetery and Osusu roads.

He added that concerted efforts were being made to ensure that progress on the projects would steadily be sustained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor also inspected Ngwa Road.

