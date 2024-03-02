Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alake said the Nigerian government had put in place generous, investor-friendly policies to facilitate businesses.

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium [NAN]
Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium [NAN]

Recommended articles

The minister made the disclosure in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, at a meeting with Qatari businessmen on the sidelines of the visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Arab country.

In a statement by his Special Adviser, Kehinde Bamigbetan, Alake said that mineral exploration initiated by the Federal Government identified locations with lithium deposits in commercial quantities in high grades.

He said the information was available to help businessmen in Qatar, interested in establishing lithium companies in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister was responding to enquires on the quality of Nigerian lithium by Qatari business mogul, Sheikh Shahid Jawad at the meeting held at the prestigious Sheraton, Doha.

Stressing the quality of Lithium in Nigeria, he recalled a visit to Australia where samples of rock composites from Nigeria, after laboratory analysis, confirmed the presence of high-grade lithium content.

“It shows that the quality of Nigerian lithium has been recognised by the global mining sector, “ he said.

Alake said the Nigerian government had put in place generous, investor-friendly policies to facilitate businesses.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of Solid Minerals Development Fund, Mrs Fatimah Shinkafi urged investors to explore opportunities in mining infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giving the example of Vale, a mining company in Brazil that invested in trains to ease the transportation of minerals from the mines to the processing towns, Shinkafi said the government would continue to provide transportation facilities to the mines.

“While the government provides transport to the mines, mining companies that recognise the significance of transportation to their future cost control will invest wisely by supplementing the government’s efforts.”

The vice-chairman of the Qatar-Nigerian Chamber of Business, Muhammed Santuraki, said the chamber was formed in 2017 to build business relations between both countries.

Recalling a recent visit to a gold mine in Nasarawa, Santuraki observed the existence of good roads for the haulage of minerals to the ports.

Other businessmen at the top-level meeting were Sheikh El Jouneid, Chief Executive Officer, ETCC Qatar and Aminu Dahiru, chairman, Asdub Oil & Gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that five states comprising of Nasarawa, Kogi, Kwara, Ekiti and Cross River are currently mining Lithium with more states such as Bauchi, that have reported discovering deposits.

The minister is part of the delegation that accompanied President Tinubu on the visit to Doha, Qatar to strengthen cooperation between the nations in several sectors, including economic development.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices

Kogi residents to pay higher for bread as bakers increase prices

Why inmates at Jos Custodial Centre rioted over food - Official

Why inmates at Jos Custodial Centre rioted over food - Official

Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

Edo PDP sets up post-primary election committee to pacify Shaibu, others

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium

Alake promises to assist Qatari investors with information on Nigeria's lithium

So far, no result to show you came prepared, US-based Prof slams Tinubu

So far, no result to show you came prepared, US-based Prof slams Tinubu

Kumuyi tells Christians to shun church, use offerings to feed poor amid hardship

Kumuyi tells Christians to shun church, use offerings to feed poor amid hardship

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

TFA sets to transform urban commuting in FCT with groundbreaking project

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

UniCal awards scholarship to 34 undergraduates with over 4.0 CGPA

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Friends of Jagaban want to sensitise Nigerians on patriotism, Tinubu's reforms

Pulse Sports

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho [Premium Times]

Buhari spoiled Nigeria before handing over to Tinubu - Sunday Igboho

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan [The Guardian Nigeria]

Group wants NASS to probe how FG spent $3.4bn IMF loan

Suspected crude oil thieves arrested by the Nigerian Navy in collaboration with the Cameroonian Navy [NAN]

Nigerian, Cameroonian navies intercept vessel laden with 30,000 litres of stolen crude

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Attacks on BDCs will worsen forex crisis, Obi slams FG