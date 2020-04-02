The Akwa Ibom State Government has rejected the test results of the five coronavirus cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Akwa Ibom recorded its first cases of coronavirus following the announcement of 23 new cases in the country on Wednesday night.

But the state government in a statement on Thursday, April 2, 2020, rejected the cases saying the tests need to be re-conducted.

The government claimed there were irregularities in the testing process, adding that all the five cases reported to have tested positive in the state were yet to show any symptom of the virus.

Akwa Ibom government also argued that the NCDC Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, was not aware of the results before the announcement.

Akwa Ibom state governemnt wants the NCDC to re-conduct tests for five coronavirus cases in the state. (Pulse)

The statement reads, “We observed a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure. Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news

“The Director-General of NCDC was not aware of the reported result announcement.

“All five reported positive test cases have been contacted and they have shown no COVID-19 symptoms.

“While the tests were being processed in NCDC-approved test facilities, all suspected cases were held in isolation.

“Several sample batches have been previously sent for testing from Akwa Ibom State and they all returned negative results.

“Owing to the irregularities observed in the testing and reporting procedure, Health Care Professionals in Akwa Ibom State have called for an immediate reconfirmation test on the five reported cases.”