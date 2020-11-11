Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he doesn't see anything wrong with freezing the bank accounts of some #EndSARS campaigners.

Hundreds of Nigerians had peacefully protested in many states across the country in October to demand an end to years of wanton police brutality.

Many of the campaigners for the demonstrations raised funds to bankroll sustenance, medical emergencies, and legal aid for the protesters.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) froze the accounts of 20 such campaigners in October, before securing a court order earlier in November to back the action many have criticised as arbitrary.

Rinu Oduala, one of those whose bank account was frozen, is a member of the Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry set up for police brutality victims, and has boycotted meetings as a result of the freeze.

Akeredolu said during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 that he's not in support of the boycott.

The governor said, "Accounts are frozen. Is that the first time it's done? If your account was frozen, you justify why the money was there.

"You come and explain what use you have put this money. It will be explained, people will know, and the account will be defrozen."

The governor noted that freezing the accounts is not automatically a conclusion that the accounts were used for criminal means, but that the owners must prove it.

The 64-year-old noted that the issue was discussed during a recent meeting of all six governors of the south west states, and they concluded that the accounts should not have been frozen.

However, he said the government is well within its rights to probe if it suspects foul play with the funds that passed through the accounts.

He said, "If you know that money went from some accounts that people believe this could not have been issue of #EndSARS; or more or less, can anybody be using that money to fund hoodlums to destroy things. And you think government should fold its arms? No."

Hundreds of Nigerians protested nationwide against police brutality in October

CBN alleges terrorism

In an ex parte motion filed before a Federal High Court in Abuja, CBN said in a written address that the nature of the transactions are of suspected terrorism financing.

The apex bank noted that this was in contravention of the nation's extant laws and regulations, according to a report by The Punch.

The CBN argued that the transactions can cause significant economic and security harm to the country if left unchecked.

"The applicant (CBN governor) is thus desirous to have the court empower him to direct the freezing of the 20 accounts listed on the annexure to this application and all other bank accounts held by the defendant," the application urged the court.

CBN said the freezing order would enable it conduct investigations into the activities of the defendants who will be unable to move funds out of the accounts.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed granted the order on November 5, 2020, over two weeks after the application was filed.

The banks ordered to freeze the accounts of the #EndSARS campaigners are Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), Zenith Bank, and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Below is a full list of account owners blocked as a result of the court order: