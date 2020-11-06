The Governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele had on Tuesday, October 20, filed an ex-parte court application to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company adjudged to be masterminds of the recent nationwide protests against police brutality in Nigeria.

Sixteen days after the application was filed, Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the order on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

The banks that were ordered to freeze the accounts of the #EndSARS promoters include; Access Bank, Fidelity, First Bank, GTB, Zenith and UBA.

Below is the full list of individuals whose accounts have been blocked as a result of the court order.