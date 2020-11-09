Governors of south western states have called on the Federal Government to implement a heavy crackdown on the spread of fake news in Nigeria.

The six governors of the region held a stakeholders meeting with traditional rulers at the Lagos Government House in Alausa on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The meeting came off the back of the devastation that rocked the country after peaceful protests against police brutality were suppressed, largely ending in the shooting of protesters in Lagos.

Looters and vandals took advantage of the subsequent unrest to loot private and public buildings and cause a devastation that rocked Lagos and many other states across the country.

Despite the mostly peaceful conduct of the nationwide demonstrations, the Federal and state governments have sometimes blamed protesters for the violence, and especially blamed the spread of fake news for worsening the situation.

According to a 13-point communique released after Sunday's meeting, the governors said they're worried about the destructive and dangerous potency of fake news.

"We call on Federal Government to use the instrumentality of existing laws and regulations bench-marked from other countries to provide safeguards against the spread of fake news. The 2015 Cyber Act must also be fully used," the said.

The call comes just a week after the Northern Governors' Forum (NGF) called for a major control of social media in Nigeria.

The forum said social media was used to spread fake news during the recent nationwide demonstrations against police brutality, and must be censored by the government.

"The meeting took note of the devastating effect of the uncontrolled social media in spreading fake news, therefore calls for major control mechanisms and censorship of the social media practiced in Nigeria," Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, said.

The regulation of social media by the government has been a controversial subject with many critics accusing the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of attempting to suppress free speech.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has led the government's campaign to regulate the social media, using the easy spread of fake news to make his point. Mohammed was present at Sunday's meeting in Lagos.

President Buhari's Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and all serving members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) from the south west were also present at the meeting.

Governors demand youth empowerment, improved security

According to the communique signed by Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, there should be a more comprehensive programme that addresses youth employment.

They noted that the curricular of tertiary institutions should be reviewed, with emphasis placed on skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, as a form of prioritisation of empowerment.

The meeting also demanded the repair of destroyed economic assets of the south west region.

They also noted that the nation's security architecture requires adjustment to adequately address the threats and realities of insecurity.

"There should be more police presence in communities in the south west states," the communique said.

Gambari reiterated Buhari's resolve to address the root causes of the recent nationwide demonstrations which attracted global attention.