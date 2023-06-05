The sports category has moved to a new website.
Akeredolu immortalises victims of Owo Church attack with memorial park

Bayo Wahab

Akeredolu described the incident as a horrific attack, saying it was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when terrorists fired multiple gunshots into the church with explosives.

41 people were killed in the attack while several others sustained injuries.

Recalling the incident, Akeredolu in a series of tweets on Monday, June 5, 2023, said his administration is constructing a fitting Memorial Park in honour of the deceased, adding that the park is situated opposite the Palace of Olowo of Owo.

Akeredolu once again condoled with families who lost their loved ones in the incident and sympathised with those who sustained injuries.

He described the incident as a horrific attack, saying it was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

The governor said, “It’s been one year since the massacre that occurred at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo. Forty-one persons were killed, while several others were injured. Workers of iniquity invaded our land and terminated the lives of our people. It was a black Sunday.

“One year after, we are still nursing our pain. The scars of the heavy blow dealt to us will always remind us of our losses and the pain we endured. The horrific attack was a dagger drawn into our hearts. It was the most dastardly act that could happen in any society.

“The Church of God was desecrated. A place of worship, considered safe, was turned into a slaughter slab. Our people were mindlessly killed by cowards and mass murderers. It was a tale of pain, sorrow, and fear. We are still grappling with the shock from the attack.

"We are constructing a fitting Memorial Park in honour of the deceased. The Memorial Park, situated opposite the Palace of Olowo of Owo, is part of our commitment to immortalise the victims of the attack".

The governor thanked former President, Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo for their support after the attack.

Akeredolu also extended his appreciation to the new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and “Governors under the platform of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) for their kind donations and assistance.

