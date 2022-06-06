‘Nigeria fails me,’ Relatives of Owo Church attack victims lament

It was a dark, sad, and evil day for many Christian households on Sunday, June 5, 2022, when the gunmen who reportedly arrived at the church premises at 12 pm opened fire on worshippers just before the end of the church’s Sunday mass.

A video shared on social media after the attack, which took place in the hometown of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu showed many worshippers including children in the pool of their blood.

The gunmen were said to have thrown an improvised explosive device into the building and then opened fire on worshippers who were dashing out for safety.

According to witnesses, the terror group gained access to the church disguised as worshippers.

The killing of over 50 people in the attack is a testament to the growing insecurity and unaddressed killings in Nigeria.

Shortly after the gory videos of the church attack surfaced on social media, many Nigerians who lost their relatives in the incident took to the platform to express their grief.

A tweep, @tioluwanime1 lamented that she lost a family member in the attack.

According to her, the victim, whose name she gave as Iye Meri was seen lying in the pool of her blood in the video circulating on social media.

“I just saw the video of her lying in cold blood. Her husband and child didn’t go to church. Iye Meri , rest in peace”, she tweeted.

Another young Nigerian, who goes by Chidinma on Twitter said her uncle, his wife, and their children were killed in the attack.

Also, @Craay_pianist lamented that Nigeria has gotten to him after losing three family members in the attack.

Looking for his loved one in the midst of many bodies lying in their own pool of blood, a tweep, @immacabella said he found his female relative in a way he has never imagined.

Another tweep, @lai_ajanaku lost his parents in the attack. Comments under the tweet showed a picture the deceased took at the church premises, with many describing them as nice and caring parents.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Akeredolu, and security operatives have visited the church while President Muhammadu Buhari and some 2023 presidential hopefuls like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have all condemned the incident.

The attack on Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo came 68 days after terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March.