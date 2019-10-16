Mrs Buhari expressed her feelings on Wednesday when she received wives of Governors who visited her at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Those appointed are Dr Mairo Al-Makura, Special Assistant on African First Ladies Peace Mission (AFLPM), and Mr Muhammed Albishir as Special Assistant on Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD).

Also appointed are Mr Wole Aboderin, Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Organisations, and Mr Aliyu Abdullahi as Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

Others are Zainab Kazeem, Special Assistant on Domestic and Social Events, and Funke Adesiyan, Personal Assistant on Domestic and Social Events in the office of first lady.

The appointments take immediate effect.