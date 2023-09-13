Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

News Agency Of Nigeria

The airline's COO added that the connectivity would be direct using the Boeing 777 aircraft.

Air-Peace (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)
Air-Peace (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Recommended articles

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday. Disclosing this during an engagement with travel agents in Kano, she said that the connectivity would be direct using the Boeing 777 aircraft.

She explained that the Lagos-Jeddah and Kano-Jeddah would operate three days every week with a possible connection from Abuja. The airline’s official thanked the travel agents and restated the airline’s commitment to working with them to ensure the new route is maximised for everyone to enjoy the payoffs.

In the first half of this year, we launched two major international destinations- Mumbai and Tel Aviv- and now we are gearing up for Jeddah next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This does not only signal growth and expansion for the airline but it also demonstrates our firm commitment to reducing the burden associated with connecting cities with stopovers.

“We promise direct connectivity and this is evident in our international route network. We offer direct flights at affordable fares,” she said.

The Vice President, National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies, Northern Zone, Abdulrazak Ibrahim, commended Air Peace for the planned route. Ibrahim reaffirmed the association’s support while also urging the airline to keep blazing the trail in driving route connectivity across domestic and international cities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

Nigeria Customs generates ₦28.8bn in 8 months in Kano, Jigawa

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

LP inaugurates 481-member campaign council for Imo guber

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

'Pull in this clown,' Lauretta Onochie calls for Peter Obi's arrest

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

Nasarawa Govt approves 5% employment slots for PWDs

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

13 states, 50 communities to witness heavy rainfall, flooding in September

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Tinubu's classmate from Chicago State University finally speaks out

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Nigeria, Benin Republic collaborating to strengthen trade relations - NCS

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Lalong Senate winner, unacceptable to the people of Plateau - PDP

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president