Air Peace to begin direct flights from Lagos-Kano to Jeddah route, Oct 31

The airline’s Chief Operating Officer, Oluwatoyin Olajide, made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Wednesday. Disclosing this during an engagement with travel agents in Kano, she said that the connectivity would be direct using the Boeing 777 aircraft.

She explained that the Lagos-Jeddah and Kano-Jeddah would operate three days every week with a possible connection from Abuja. The airline’s official thanked the travel agents and restated the airline’s commitment to working with them to ensure the new route is maximised for everyone to enjoy the payoffs.

“In the first half of this year, we launched two major international destinations- Mumbai and Tel Aviv- and now we are gearing up for Jeddah next month.

“This does not only signal growth and expansion for the airline but it also demonstrates our firm commitment to reducing the burden associated with connecting cities with stopovers.

“We promise direct connectivity and this is evident in our international route network. We offer direct flights at affordable fares,” she said.