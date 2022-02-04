Agbekoya threatens to use juju to free Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic prison

Igboho has been in detention in the francophone country since he was arrested in July 2021, at an airport in Cotonou.

Before his arrest, the Federal Government of Nigeria had declared the leader of the Yoruba Nation secessionist group wanted.

Igboho was declared wanted days after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Following his arrest in Cotonou, a Beninese court blocked his immediate extradition to Nigeria while ruling that the political enforcer be remanded in prison pending further hearing.

However, during a rally in Osogbo, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, Okiki, the leader of Agbekoya said Igboho should not be detained “illegally” because he is not a criminal.

Okiki warned the Government of Benin Republic to release Igboho before the group uses traditional power to release him.

He said, “Sunday Igboho is not a criminal. We will continue to say that. We know that it is the federal government that is holding Igboho in Benin Republic, but we are telling Benin Republic authorities now to legally release him using their court.

“They should release him legally and quickly because they are not taking him to court again, or we will use our traditional means and powers to take Igboho out of detention.

“We are Agbekoya, if they don’t release Sunday Igboho legally, we are going to take him out of Benin Republic. They will just see that Sunday Igboho is out of their prison.

“I repeat, we Agbekoya, will get him out of Benin Republic detention and bring him back home.”