Agbekoya threatens to use juju to free Sunday Igboho from Benin Republic prison

Bayo Wahab

Agbekoya says Sunday Igboho should not be detained “illegally” because he is not a criminal.

Sunday Igboho has spent close to 200 days in Benin Republic prison
The President of Agbekoya Worldwide, Kamorudeen Okiki says the group will use traditional power to free Sunday Igboho if the government of Benin Republic fails to release him from its prison.

Igboho has been in detention in the francophone country since he was arrested in July 2021, at an airport in Cotonou.

Before his arrest, the Federal Government of Nigeria had declared the leader of the Yoruba Nation secessionist group wanted.

Igboho was declared wanted days after operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) raided his home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Following his arrest in Cotonou, a Beninese court blocked his immediate extradition to Nigeria while ruling that the political enforcer be remanded in prison pending further hearing.

However, during a rally in Osogbo, on Thursday, February 3, 2022, Okiki, the leader of Agbekoya said Igboho should not be detained “illegally” because he is not a criminal.

Okiki warned the Government of Benin Republic to release Igboho before the group uses traditional power to release him.

He said, “Sunday Igboho is not a criminal. We will continue to say that. We know that it is the federal government that is holding Igboho in Benin Republic, but we are telling Benin Republic authorities now to legally release him using their court.

“They should release him legally and quickly because they are not taking him to court again, or we will use our traditional means and powers to take Igboho out of detention.

“We are Agbekoya, if they don’t release Sunday Igboho legally, we are going to take him out of Benin Republic. They will just see that Sunday Igboho is out of their prison.

“I repeat, we Agbekoya, will get him out of Benin Republic detention and bring him back home.”

Igboho has now spent close to 200 days in detention.

Atiku’s wife explains why she’s divorcing former Vice President

Jennifer Abubakar, one of the wives of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar says she didn’t request a divorce because Atiku married a new wife.

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force

Police Recruitment: 104,403 northerners, 23,088 southerners apply to join force.

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Kidnapping: Police burst 12-man gang terrorising travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [Tribune]

JAMB adjusts 2022 examination timelines

JAMB