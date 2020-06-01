Bio joined other African leaders to rally support for embattled Adesina in his verified Twitter Handle accessed by the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday.

NAN recalls that United States Department of Treasury had called for an independent probe corruption allegations levelled against the AfDB president after being cleared by the bank’s ethics committee.

“Be assured of my and country’s staunch, conference and unflinching support for your bold and progressive leadership of AfDB,” the president stated.

NAN reports this was coming less than 48 hours after about 15 former presidents of African countries rallied support for Adesina.

Similarly, Ambassador Harold Doley, the United States (U.S) first ever Representative to the AfDB, also urged President Donald Trump’s administration to support Adesina.

Doley, who said supporting AfDB was a good business for America, noted that since taking office in 2015, the current president of the bank had rapidly restructured the bank and refined its focus through a high5 strategy.