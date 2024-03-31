AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

Adesina's proposal was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Industrialisation, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, on Saturday, March 30, 3034.

The former Agric Minister was said to have made the call while delivering a lecture as the recipient of the 2024 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership, titled, ‘Making a New Nigeria: Welfarist Policies and People-Centred Development.’

He explained that a change to the ‘United States of Nigeria’ would birth a new relational mindset between states and Abuja, noting that the states would play essential roles, while the centre would only support and not lord over them.

“We must be audacious! Instead of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we could think of the United States of Nigeria. The old would give way to the new.

“We would change the relational mindset between the states and Abuja: the fulcrum would be the states, while the centre would support them, not lord over them.

“With good governance, better accountability systems, and zero tolerance for corruption, more economically stronger constituent states would emerge! We would unleash massive wealth across the states. A New Nigeria would arise! To do so, we will need all of us, not some of us.

“From our forgotten rural villages to our boisterous and dynamic urban areas. From the sparks of desire in the eyes of our children to the lingering hope in the hearts of our youths.