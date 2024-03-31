ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adesina said the change to the ‘United States of Nigeria’ would change the relational mindset between the states and the centre.

Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group & Chairperson of the Africa Investment Forum
Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group & Chairperson of the Africa Investment Forum

Recommended articles

Adesina's proposal was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Industrialisation, Prof. Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, on Saturday, March 30, 3034.

The former Agric Minister was said to have made the call while delivering a lecture as the recipient of the 2024 Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership, titled, ‘Making a New Nigeria: Welfarist Policies and People-Centred Development.’

He explained that a change to the ‘United States of Nigeria’ would birth a new relational mindset between states and Abuja, noting that the states would play essential roles, while the centre would only support and not lord over them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must be audacious! Instead of the Federal Government of Nigeria, we could think of the United States of Nigeria. The old would give way to the new.

“We would change the relational mindset between the states and Abuja: the fulcrum would be the states, while the centre would support them, not lord over them.

“With good governance, better accountability systems, and zero tolerance for corruption, more economically stronger constituent states would emerge! We would unleash massive wealth across the states. A New Nigeria would arise! To do so, we will need all of us, not some of us.

“From our forgotten rural villages to our boisterous and dynamic urban areas. From the sparks of desire in the eyes of our children to the lingering hope in the hearts of our youths.

“From the yearnings of our women and mothers and our men and fathers for a better tomorrow, and the desires of the old that our end would be better than our past. From the hardworking street vendors and small businesses to the largest business conglomerates, we must create a movement of hope.” Adesina said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Cost of healthy diet stood at ₦938 in February – Report

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Thousands of Israeli protesters call for Netanyahu's resignation over Gaza war

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

Sickle cell disorder contributes to high rates of broken marriages in Nigeria – Group

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

AfDB president, Adesina wants country renamed to ‘United States of Nigeria’

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

States to get ₦25bn from FG to bolster healthcare infrastructure

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

Tinubu’s promise to transform Abuja turning out successful – Wike

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

El-Rufai plunged Kaduna into huge debt, now I can't pay salary - Gov Sani

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

NEMA distributes food items donated by Saudi Arabia to households in Jigawa

Benue is least developed state in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

Benue is least developed state in Northern Nigeria – Gov Alia

Pulse Sports

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Nigeria’s bid to find Peseiro successor suffers set back as 3 more countries join chase for Herve Renard

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Samuel Chukwueze: Another false dawn or much-needed Milan upswing?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is responsible for public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities in Nigeria [Global Giving]

What Nigerian law says about treatment of people with disabilities

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures [Sudan Tribune]

Over 8,000 migrants drown in 2023 trying to reach greener pastures

A cross-section of students in a Nigerian school

Education is dying in Nigeria, people no longer read books – Afenifere leader

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]

Lagos fully ready for state police – Attorney General