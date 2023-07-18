Adeleke University partners Maritime Writes Project to empower students with writing skills

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ajayi Adebola, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Adebola described the partnership as one that would empower students and other participants with skills that would open them to opportunities in the maritime industry.

“The bootcamp will offer our students and other participants from across the state exposure and opportunity to learn,” he said.

The Project Coordinator, Mrs Ezinne Azunna, expressed optimism that the 2023 edition and consequent literary works from participants would showcase real-time maritime heritages.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Interested participants are expected to send in entry essays, and following selection by our faculty, they can join our highly-intensive creative writing bootcamp at any of the venues.

“Besides the training, participants have the chance of interacting with captains of industry, who will serve as mentors during the training.

“It will also offer each participant an opportunity of becoming authors, as the best five works from each state will be selected for publishing,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Maritime Writes Project 2023 will hold in three location – Lagos, Osun and Rivers states. Participants are slated to visit the Tin Can Island Port and Apapa Port in Lagos State, the famous Osun Grove and some historical maritime assets in Bonny, Rivers.