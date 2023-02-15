Adeleke inaugurates free healthcare for 18,000 indigents

The governor said that 18,000 indigents spread across the nine federal constituencies in the state would benefit from the first phase of the exercise.

Adeleke, who expressed readiness to develop the state and make it better than he met it, assured that his administration would develop all the healthcare centres in the state with a view to ensuring healthy living.

He said that his administration would focus on the welfare of the masses, especially health care delivery, road rehabilitation, construction and infrastructural development.

The governor, who decried the failing health condition of some aged people in the state, said that the free medical and health services would be a routine exercise for their sake.

In his remarks, the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Adewale Akanbi, commended the governor for the free medical outreach.

Oba Akanbi said the free medical outreach would give hope to the sick, who had lost hope for better health care due to lack of money.

Also, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Peter Olaitan, said the essence of the medical outreach was to cater for the medical needs of the downtrodden in the state.

Olaitan said that proper arrangements had been made for adequate care of all the patients.